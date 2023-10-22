Queensland Country Life
Tanker trailers destroyed in crash and fire near Quilpie

October 22 2023 - 2:31pm
The intersection where the crash and fire happened. Picture via Google Maps.
Two tanker trailers have been destroyed in a crash and fire at the intersection of the Diamantina Development Road and Woolduna Road.

