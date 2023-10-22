Tanker trailers destroyed in crash and fire near Quilpie

Two tanker trailers have been destroyed in a crash and fire at the intersection of the Diamantina Development Road and Woolduna Road.
Queensland police said at 5.10pm on Friday October 20 a tanker rolled and caught fire.
The driver told police the rear trailer hit a hole, causing the vehicle to wobble and rolled dragging the second trailer and sparks caused the fire.
Two trailers were completely destroyed.
The road was closed for a few hours at Cooladdi and Quilpie in order to clear the crash.
Police believe the driver was not physically injured.
