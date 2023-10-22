The record books have been amended as Muttaburra campdrater Ben Hall secured his fifth victory in the Black Toyota & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft that was finalised yesterday (October 22, 2023).
From a field of 645 first round starters, Mr Hall started five entries and had all of his nominations proceed through to the second round of competition.
He then had two horses final in the Open with Chisums Cash on 179 points and Halls Poetic on 175 points.
Mr Hall and Chisums Cash combined a score of 89 points in the final for an aggregate score of 268 points to share the lead with Peter Black and Childs Play and were forced into a runoff.
Mr Hall was able to secure 82 points in the decider to hold the lead by a 2 point margin ahead of his rival.
Last year, Ben Hall riding Halls Eltorrio secured the first two legs of the Triple Crown having won the Condamine Bell and the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock only to have his plight for the prestigious series halted when the Warwick Gold Cup was forced to cancel their campdraft due to weather conditions.
Victorian campdraft Michael Hiscock riding Mewburn Bewick was victorious taking out the Knudsen Family Open Campdraft with 270 points after being forced into a decider with fellow southern competitor Mark Ruff and Bulla Martha.
The Chinchilla Restricted open is the largest in the nation exclusive to open horses only.
The Sandon Glenoch Ladies Campdraft was taken out by Charli Curr riding Devine with 180 points whilst the Australian Stockmans Saddlery Novice was won by Matthew Moffat riding JMD Fascinator with 266 points.
Jordon McDowall was successful in the RDO Equipment Maiden/Novice Rider and Horse campdraft riding Yaven Smooth Sailing.
Joe Payne from Mundubbera claimed the Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Saddled Cut Out with Spin Rey with a total 48.5 points, holding 24 points from the first round and a further 24.5 points in the final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.