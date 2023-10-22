Queensland Country Life
Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft 2023 photos and results

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 22 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
The record books have been amended as Muttaburra campdrater Ben Hall secured his fifth victory in the Black Toyota & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft that was finalised yesterday (October 22, 2023).

