Chinchilla was abuzz at the weekend when the Grandather Clock Campdraft was held.
The open draft was taken out by Ben Hall riding Chisums Cash, with only two points separating him and second placed Peter Black (riding Child Play).
From a field of 645 first round starters, Mr Hall started five entries and had all of his nominations proceed through to the second round of competition.
The ladies draft was taken out by Charli Curr riding Devine, with Shelley Ruff riding Sonata in second place.
