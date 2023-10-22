Fashions called for a bright and bold approach at Blackall's annual Beef Producers race day on Saturday, and the crowd responded with a colourful display as the temperatures rose.
So popular was the afternoon, among racegoers and trainers alike, that the six-race program was expanded to seven races, with sponsors thick on the ground at the beautifully prepared venue.
Marquee attendees were treated to a lunch of Hewitt Company organic beef and cocktails from Western Queensland Spirits, based at Roma, plus prime trackside viewing.
Among the races on the day were the Country Stampede qualifier, won by Kalashnikov and his Barcaldine connections, and the Country Cups Challenge qualifier, won by the incumbent, Echo Point.
Local band Beer Pressure took over after the racing, singing and dancing on into the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.