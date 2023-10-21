Queensland Country Life
Federal govt offering financial assistance to bushfire victims

By Kathryn Magann
October 21 2023 - 3:20pm
Queenslanders affected by a bushfire in the Deepwater region can access government grants. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)
Queenslanders impacted by a large bushfire burning in the central Deepwater region near Gladstone will get government financial assistance.

