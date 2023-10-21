Construction of a new hospital at Tara and a multi-purpose health service facility for Millmerran have been given the green light and building contracts awarded.
Queensland Health has also announced that the Biloela Hospital will undergo an upgrade, to deliver "a new modern, fit-for-purpose building to support the delivery of contemporary models of care for local communities with new clinical spaces and medical technologies".
Hutchinson Builders will deliver the new $22.675 million Tara Hospital that includes a 12-bed inpatient unit, emergency care, palliative care, adult mental health, clinical, and outreach services.
FK Gardner & Sons will build the new $28.554 million Millmerran MPHS facility that includes a new helipad, an eight-bed inpatient unit, a five-bed residential aged care space, and acute and non-acute spaces.
Both projects are expected to be finished in the first half of 2025 with existing services continuing throughout this time.
The state government was criticised last year for a perceived lack of consultation with locals on what it needed, particularly whether it would include a nurses quarters upgrade and how many it would be able to accommodate.
Tara local Sophie Bougoure launched a petition, saying while she was thankful the community had been included in the health budget, she wanted to make sure the facility was fit for purpose.
Tara's new facility will be situated on the existing hospital campus.
Darling Downs Health chief executive, Annette Scott PSM said now a contractor had been appointed, additional consultation with the community can take place.
"We have a very engaged community in Tara who have demonstrated their commitment to be involved in consultation with us and we'll be ensuring that Hutchinson Builders actively engages with the community," Ms Scott said.
Darling Downs Health chair Mike Horan AM said the next five years of growth and upgrades to facilities and services would support the broader region for many decades.
Millmerran's totally new facility will be a contemporary building that encompasses a wide range of healthcare services, including emergency, acute and aged care.
DDH chief executive Annette Scott described it as "a beacon of modern healthcare in the region", while Toowoomba Region mayor Geoff McDonald said the new hospital was one of many significant projects underway in the Millmerran area.
"This is a great outcome for our residents. There are a number of major projects taking place in the Millmerran area and this facility will ensure the needs of our growing community are taken care of for many years to come," he said.
"The health sector is a significant contributor to our economy and the awarding of this contract will further contribute to our thriving community."
Both projects are part of the state government's $943.5 million Building Rural and Remote Health Program, and Health Minister Shannon Fentiman said they delivered on one of her top priorities, investing in services that bring care closer to home for rural and remote Queenslanders.
"The new Tara Hospital and Millmerran Multipurpose Health Service will go a long way in attracting staff to live and work in the region to ensure quality health care services for generations to come," she said.
In central Queensland, Biloela locals have been reassured that construction of the new facility there will not impact the operations of the existing hospital.
Consultant procurement is currently underway and once finalised Queensland Health will award contracts for project managers and designers.
Construction is expected to start mid-2024, weather and approvals permitting.
