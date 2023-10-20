Queensland Country Life
Great Northern Brahman Sale at Proserpine reaches $70,000

By Kent Ward
October 20 2023 - 10:44pm
Cassie and James Kent, JK stud, Goovigen with their $70,000 top seller, JK Monte Cristo at Friday's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale, Proserpine. Picture: Kent Ward
Bulls hit $70,000 while heifers fetched sums of $26,000 at Friday's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale at the Proserpine Showgrounds.

