Numbers increase by more than 1000 head at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday increased by over 1000 head to 3550.
A small sample from South Australia was included in the lineup along with 129 head from NSW and 763 from far western Queensland plus 2645 from the local supply area.
A fair panel of buyers was present however some were absent and others returned to the buying gallery.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock along with medium and heavy weights yearling steers to feed experienced some small improvements in price.
Light and medium weight yearling heifers were cheaper and heavy weights averaged a few cents dearer.
Cows generally sold close to the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 260c to average 236c, poor quality lines 160c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 222c and made to 234c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 236c to also averaged 222c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 182c to average 136c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 165c and sold to 206c/kg.
Good condition heavy weight yearling heifers made to 230c and the plainer classes averaged 184c and made to 200c/kg.
A small selection of grown steers made to 206c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows made to 138c to average 126c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 scores averaged 153c and the best of the cows averaged 174c and made to 181c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 222c/kg.
