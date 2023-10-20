Emerald Droughtmaster stud Karragarra finished the annual Roma bull sale the most successful exhibitor, selling the top two bulls and picking up ribbons for them in the sale's best pair of bulls contest.
Its top prices of $28,000 and $18,000 were high points in a difficult sale, reflected in the clearance rate of 44 per cent, or a total of 46 bulls from the 104 offered sold under the hammer by 26 vendors.
Buyers were willing to stay the distance for the bulls they wanted, resulting in a clearance rate of $8217.
Droughtmasters Australia CEO Simon Gleeson said the sale was not reflective of the quality on show, but of the season and the current market.
"There were a lot of bulk buyers last year, that didn't need bulls this year, so that didn't help the end result," he said. "The result is across all sales at the moment so we'll look forward to better times."
Last year the sale topped at $48,000 for an average price of $11,739 and a clearance of 92 per cent of the 104 bulls offered.
Darren Childs' AC Cattle Co, bidding online, purchased Karragarra Titanium for $28,000, fending off two other online bidders and one in the stands.
Sired by Karragarra Matador, Mr Childs said his bloodlines traced back to a fair bit of their blood on both sides, including Glenlands Pioneere, Glenlands Maximus, Glenlands I-Spy, Glenlands Quill and Glenlands Lazarus.
"He was a bull I'd seen a while ago and that we were fairly confident with," he said.
"He has a lot of lift and growth potential, and he's extremely strong in the forequarters.
"I like the way he gets around - he's like a big kid.
"He'll grow into a massive bull and he'll certainly find a place with our Glenlands D cows."
The 23-month-old weighed 918kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 8 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 150 square centimetres, and intra-muscular fat of 5.4pc.
Karragarra stud principal Wayne York said Titanium had been a stand-out since he was a calf.
"You don't find too many Droughtmasters so good in the sheath, with his sort of bone, and PP to boot," he said. "It's great he's gone to such a good home - we'll be able to see the progress of his sons coming through."
The night before, Titanium and his pen companion Karragarra Theo received third place in the sale's best pair of bulls contest.
Karragarra Topshelf teamed up with Karragarra Troy to be judged by Ken Rutherford and associate Emma Locke as the winners of the award, and the former bull went on to be sold to Mr Rutherford's Redbank Cattle Co, Morinish for $18,000.
Topshelf weighed 852kg at 21 months, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 7mm, an EMA of 138sq cm, and IMF of 5.4pc.
The Yorks registered a full clearance of the eight bulls they presented for sale, for an average of $11,750.
The third highest price of the sale, $17,000, went to the first lot offered, Hamadra Martian, sold to Mick and Hayley Hughes, Delalah Downs, Wanaaring, NSW.
He'd been sired by Calioran Robbie and weighed 722kg at 22 months. The Hughes also bought another bull offered by Andrew McKenzie, Hamadra Major, sired by Medway Cassanova. Both were horned bulls.
Roger and Jenny Underwood, Wallace Vale and Eversleigh Droughtmasters at Wallumbilla, sold seven of their 10 bulls under the hammer, all their homozygous polled bulls, for an average $7428.
"I don't know what the message is in that," Mr Underwood said.
"We believe in morphology testing and it was good to see people buy morphology tested bulls, and we really appreciated that bulls went to repeat buyers."
Their bulls went to Winton, Bollon, Charleville, Kagaru, Roma and Kynuna, and it was the Cormack family of Winton that paid the top price of $12,000 for Wallace Vale Magician.
Mr Underwood said vendors shouldn't be disappointed in this year's result.
"I wouldn't read anything into it - there was just not enough buyers today," he said.
Sharon Harms' Oakmore Park stud, Greenmount, sold four of the six bulls she offered under the hammer for an average of $6750 and a top price of $9000 for double polled Oakmore Vladimir.
Peter Hickson has been buying at the sale for 20 years for his Cloncurry property Melinda Downs and this year was no different.
He purchased four bulls and manager Danny Locke said the breed handled tough going as well as being soft enough to come down to southern markets.
"Here at Roma, they're a good group of vendors and there's a bull for every budget," he said.
They purchased two from Oakmore Park, one from Rob Pollock's Carlton stud at Roma, and one from Fernleigh Droughtmasters based at Theodore, outlaying the base price of $5000 for each.
Devil's Nest partnership, Theodore also bought four bulls, while Santos' Doce Pty Ltd, Springwater, Injune took home three bulls, as did Hanson Pastoral Co, Taroom.
Another five bulls were sold after the sale.
