Representatives from the state's 77 councils converged on Gladstone last week for the 127th Local Government Association of Queensland's (LGAQ) conference to discuss a range of topics.
Over the three-day event, there were numerous guest speakers including Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and panel discussions, as well as 152 motions tabled for discussion.
Some of the key motions put forward included:
Transport infrastructure: Winton Shire Council called for funding for the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme to be increased to $100 million annually. For: 190.
Blue Card changes: Pormpuraaw Aboriginal Shire Council wants the state government to review the Blue Card framework so historical offences of a non-serious nature and not involving children are not taken into account. For: 149, Against: 44.
Rapid Disaster Response teams: Burke Shire Council's motion on the state and federal governments to establish a rapid response team who could come in after a disaster to help local government whose staffing capabilities and skill set could be overwhelmed was passed. For: 192.
First Nations health: Hope Vale Aboriginal Shire Council and Torres Shire Council asked the LGAQ to call on state and federal governments to investigate the appropriate integration of complementary health services; allow dialysis to take place in a safe environment more appropriate to a First Nations context; and review palliative care models to ensure First Nations people "have a right to heal and seek end-of-life support on country". For 183.
Water and wastewater: Central Highlands Regional Council wanted a review of the water and wastewater delivery model in regional, rural and remote Queensland, and undertake, with local government, institutional reform in water and wastewater delivery models in those areas. Opposition came from Rockhampton Regional Council on the basis there were already reviews in motion. For: 98. Against: 102
School waste management: Lockyer Valley Regional Council wants the state government to mandate recycling and responsible waste management in all Queensland state schools. For: 194
Quarry pits: North Burnett Regional Council wants the regulations simplified for local gravel pits. It argues that access by councils to localised quarries and pits, without onerous safety conditions, is critical to the ongoing delivery of safe and affordable roads within regional, rural and remote areas. For: 177
Proceeds of crime: Cassowary Coast Regional Council wants the state government to a redirect a portion of the money collected under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act 2002 to local government. For: 196, Against 1.
Youth crime: Maranoa Regional Council and Redland City Council want the state and federal governments to provide funding to enable local government and police to work in partnership to mitigate the impact of youth crime at a local level. They also want an audit of youth offender programs. For: 133. Against 40
Subsidy for pensioners: Livingstone Shire Council wanted the LGAQ to call on the state government to introduce a statewide water subsidy scheme for pensioners similar to that which exists in south east Queensland. An amendment to their motion failed. For: 91, Against 98. The original motion was then withdrawn.
Carbon farming: Balonne Shire Council wants the state government to introduce a land use management classification for carbon farming for valuation purposes. For: 199, Against: 4.
Valuations timing: The Tablelands Regional Council, through an amended motion, wants the state government to change the frequency of land valuations for rural councils from annually to every three years if requested by the relevant council. The motion was carried.
The LGAQ will progress all motions that were carried by lobbying the relevant state and federal governments.
