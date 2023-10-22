For the first time since returning to his family's property near Theodore 10 years ago, Andrew French has planted a crop of sorghum in preference to corn.
In partnership with his wife, Jessica, Mr French owns and operates Nandina Agriculture which focuses on irrigated cotton.
This year due to the buyer of his corn retiring from farming, Andrew opted to plant sorghum for the first time as a rotational crop.
"We're farming about 380 hectares of irrigation and of that 380 hectares, we have just shy of 160 hectares planted to sorghum this year," he said.
Mr French said he chose to plant the Pacific Seeds Resolute sorghum variety after reading through its agronomy notes and a recommendation from an agronomist.
"It was on the basis that it performs well in good conditions so it could be irrigated that I went with it, " he said.
"I felt it was a good variety to make the most of available water. I planted it in the second week of August, about August 10, and I plan on harvesting it in December. At the moment it looks pretty good."
Before planting, Mr French pre-watered the country using about 1.7 megalitres of water per hectare to fully wet the paddocks.
Mr French said the crop had one irrigation of one megalitre per hectare since planting.
"It will need another irrigation to guarantee the crop - so, at the moment the second irrigation has a question mark on it as to when and how much," he said.
"Like the rest of the country, it's pretty dry here and we don't have a lot of available water for it so I'm a bit anxious.
"It's planted at a high rate to account for irrigation - we took the gamble that we were going to have the water or get a bit of rain to help us out. We haven't had anything yet and it is a big thick to handle dry weather so I'm a bit nervous about that, but in saying that we should have enough water for one more in-crop irrigation in the next week or two, once the crop heads out and is starting to flower.
"At the moment, the most mature of it is just starting to put a head out so it's in the early boot stage. I'd expect it to be flowering in about 10 to 14 days across the majority of it and that's when I will be looking to irrigate.
"That should guarantee it at least until harvest...but we will still need more water or rain than that to secure a bumper crop and get the maximum yield out of it.
"I'd love to get seven tonne, but without follow up rain and more irrigation I think five tonne a hectare would be a fairly good result."
While it is a change for Mr French from what he has done in the past, he said the fundamentals of planting and growing were not really all that different.
"I'm not real nervous on that side, it's just more on doing the crop justice and getting enough water for it and getting the maximum yield out it," he said.
Mr French said he would plant cotton back in the paddocks where the sorghum was in late August next year.
"The main reason I've grown it is to get a rotation in with the cotton and I'm looking at a two year gross margin with sorghum and cotton which is a better option than continually growing cotton on cotton which happens a lot - I'm just trying to break that pattern," he said.
"The cotton market has been very strong in the last four to five years so it has been hard to grow something else because financially it makes the most sense to grow cotton. It makes it hard to look at something else when you're not going to make as much money out of growing a crop like sorghum because sorghum is not a high return crop with irrigation compared to irrigated cotton."
But Mr French explained that another benefit to growing sorghum was that sorghum was not a host for the reniforn nematode which affected cotton, and sorghum involved a different chemical rotation for weed control.
"The root structure of sorghum is also vastly different to cotton - it has a very fibrous root system as opposed to a tap rooted system in the cotton, and it's a better forager of nutrients than cotton."
So far, Mr French has invested about $1500 per hectare in the sorghum crop including tractor operations.
Mr French said he could target the cereal grain market for his sorghum once he started harvesting as well as the cattle feed market.
"But most likely it will just go for feed. I'm hoping for a premium price with the dry weather (for cattle feed)," he said.
"I definitely won't be locking in any contracts. I will be waiting until the headers are pretty much in the paddock before I sell it."
Mr French, who is president of Dawson Valley Cotton Growers Association, said his cotton yield was dependent on seasons, but had exceeded the average in the last four to five years.
He said he would like to continue to grow corn as a rotational crop, but there was just no viable market for it nearby and there was also an issue with fall armyworm.
"Predominately, the problem is our location - if you budget on freighting corn to Warwick to the gritting market, you're looking at about $100 odd a tonne in freight so all the profit disappears in those freight costs," he said.
"Feedlots in the Dawson Valley are still a good size, but they're not commercial and they predominately grow enough feed to supply their own feedlot - they don't generally buy in a lot of product off farm.
"Sorghum is less problematic than corn and easier to sell and get rid of. Fall armyworm is also less of an issue with sorghum and the freight component is less as our markets are closer.
"One option is to sell to Graincorp, another option is to go direct to Gladstone Port or we could go direct to local feedlots if they wanted a bit."
