Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Cotton Australia receives funding boost for training picker operators in QLD and fill the skills gap

October 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New funding to train Queensland workers to operate cotton picking machines has been secured to close the farm skills gap. Picture supplied
New funding to train Queensland workers to operate cotton picking machines has been secured to close the farm skills gap. Picture supplied

New funding will allow up to 70 cotton farm workers to efficiently operate pickers worth $1.5 million via 10 training workshops aimed at closing skills shortage in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.