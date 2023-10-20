Queensland Country Life
Distinguished beef supplier takes another accolade

By Helen Walker
October 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Mort and Co executive chairman Charlie Mort, with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Mort and Co CEO Stephen O'Brien. Picture supplied.
Mort & Co has taken the title of the Queensland's Best Regional Exporter, at the Premier of Queensland's Export Awards on Wednesday night.

