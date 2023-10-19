Queensland Country Life
Search for man who allegedly entered Rockhampton's Fitzroy River to evade police

Updated October 20 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 10:37am
Rockhampton's Fitzroy River is a known crocodile habitat, with a 4.5m crocodile removed from the waterway recently. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
A man is believed to be missing after allegedly jumping into the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton to evade police.

