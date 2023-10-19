A man is believed to be missing after allegedly jumping into the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton to evade police.
The search and rescue operation for the 36-year-old Kawana man has recommenced this morning after an initial search was suspended around 10.20pm last night.
It will be alleged just before 6pm, police were executing an arrest warrant at an East Street address when the left the scene on foot.
Police sighted the man and commenced a short foot pursuit along East Street and Victoria Parade.
A short time later, it will be alleged the man entered the Fitzroy River while attempting to evade police.
Police and emergency services commenced a wide-ranging surface and aerial search involving multiple aircraft and vessels, however, have so far failed to locate the missing man.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 187cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark grey shorts.
The Fitzroy River is know crocodile habitat, with a 4.5m crocodile removed from the river in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.