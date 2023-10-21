John Steemson has planted new varieties of sugarcane at his Bundaberg property for the first time in over a decade.
The seedlings were planted in mid-August, with Mr Steemson indicating the growth had been quite good so far with the help of trickle irrigation to ensure good establishment.
He chose six new varieties (SRA4, SRA11, SRA19, SRA20, SRA29, and SRA34) out of over a dozen developed by Sugar Research Australia, based on their performance research in different soil types and regions.
"These ones appeared to me to be more suitable to more light soils in the southern growing regions," Mr Steemson said.
Although the varieties would not be commercially viable for another three years, Mr Steemson was looking ahead. He said it would take at least two years before there was enough enough to plant, and three years before there was any commercial production of the new varieties.
Mr Steemson said he had been using the Q208 variety for around 15 years, with around 99 per cent of his cane crop currently that variety.
In his experience, Q208 was the most reliable since it was an all round producer for all of the seasons on his property. He said other varieties would test low for CCS and would not ratoon if cut too early, and others would have good CCS at the start of the season and ratoon well, but less sugar at the middle or the end of the season.
"It's been a long time since we had any new varieties, we haven't seen the need as we've been quite comfortable with the Q208, but it's just time to start looking at what other alternatives might be out there," he said.
Mr Steemson said while the variety had been working well, since it had been grown for such a long time there was a risk it could become impacted by insects or soil-born diseases.
Mr Steemson had planted approximately 10 hectares in total of all the new varieties, which he said was enough to give him a good indication of how the cane was growing.
At this stage if growth was attractive enough, largely based on their dollar per hectare value, he may consider planting bigger areas while also planting in different soils and conditions, "to get a better picture".
He said any new variety would have to stand up to the Q208's ability to produce high sugar content.
"Because of our conditions, our lack of irrigation and things like that, where we're not necessarily going to be producing large tons of any variety. We need to be able to offset lack of tonnage with at very least high CCS."
This was the first time sugarcane had been planted from the tissue culture seedlings on farm.
He said while new varieties were being planted this way by researchers, cane growers were usually allocated a number of kilograms of whole sticks relative to their farm size.
"We might have been allocated 500-600kg of a new variety and we would plant that out. After a couple of years you would have a significant area or tonnage of cane to plant, either in billets or in whole stick planters."
He thought the new method would potentially allow growers to have a volume of plants at least 12 months quicker as growers would not have to wait for plants to grow at another site and then only have a small volume of cane to plant and propagate their own seed cane.
Mr Steemson is currently harvesting the last round of sugarcane on his property, with harvest set to finish by the end of next week. In total he was looking to harvest around 400 hectares of cane.
He said the yield was very disappointing, however was happy with the high amount of CCS.
"Incredibly good CCS, but the dry weather has certainly impacted on the tonnage," he said.
The dry weather was also impacting the seasonal outlook for next year, which had meant Mr Steemson had started irrigating from the property's dams, something he would not usually do.
"We've planted about 50 hectares of plant cane spring plant and it's struggling because the ground was very dry."
He said while some irrigation had been possible, they just didn't have the infrastructure to irrigate it all.
"We've we've given it a drink to try and keep it long," he said.
