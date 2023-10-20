A bumper cotton season across southern and northern Queensland has resulted in multiple ginning sites shattering records this year.
Water availability and increased allocation has been attributed to growers in south west and central Queensland planting more cotton last season.
Several cotton gins in south west Queensland have shattered ginning records, including the Namoi Cotton-operated Mungindi gin, which finalised their ginning season in a timely manner with a whopping 170,005 bales, breaking their previous record by 20,000 bales.
The team has turned over the yard five times this year, with reports of 95 per cent of the cotton processed through Mungindi gin being base grade or better.
Namoi Cotton's accounts manager for McIntyre Valley, Western Queensland and Burke, Jock Jackson, said growers picked an above average crop this year.
"All the irrigated growers had full allocation of water and there was a lot of moisture in the soil for dryland growers as well, and then perfect conditions over summer led to high yields," Mr Jackson said.
"That's why you've seen these western Queensland gins, ginning so many bales of cotton just because there was so much volume there."
The Mungindi gin began ginning at the start of April, with Mr Jackson acknowledging the quality of the cotton as being "great".
"The majority of it was base grade at least, it was great quality cotton and easy to gin," he said.
Mr Jackson said growers will need sufficient water allocations this upcoming season in order to produce similar results.
"Looking into next year, where basically the tap turned off in October last year, we'll be looking at ginning probably a third of what we ginned this year," he said.
"Next year, it's likely it'll be an early crop with this hot summer that's predicted, so we can't skimp on maintenance, we need to get in and get it done."
It's a similar story with the Queensland Cotton operated Beardmore cotton gin, which broke their last record by 65,000 cotton bales this season.
In total, the Beardmore gin processed 238,398 bales of cotton, taking up to 180 days of 24/7 ginning.
Queensland Cotton's south west marketing and grower service representative, Brendan Murray said the quality of the cotton produced by growers in the St George region had been "sensational".
"I would attribute this result to the water allocation, the water availability from last season that growers had," Mr Murray said.
"I think most growers found they probably picked an extra one or two bales per hectare than what they were expecting."
Mr Murray admits it's a different story for the upcoming 2023-24 cotton season, with St George growers facing low water allocations.
"The St George dam is currently at 10pc at the moment and growers are back to planting minimal hectares and hoping for a flow in the river," he said.
"Regardless, I wouldn't have thought it would be back to back bumper season like last season, but I a normal season for the St George district is probably about 120,000-140,000 bales."
Further north to central Queensland, the Moura Gin finished ginning on October 12, ginning a record 106,446 cotton bales.
Queensland Cotton's central Queensland and Northern Australia general manager, Rick Jones said the Emerald gin is also likely to break it's own record, currently still ginning with a total of 100,000 bales ginned to date.
"We're going to be ginning until the end of November at this stage," Mr Jones said.
"It'll be a record with the cotton bales we're receiving from Julia Creek and the Flinders and also cotton sent in from the local growers."
Mr Jones said ginning in central Queensland didn't start until late, because growers didn't have irrigation water at the start of the season.
"Growers didn't plant until it actually rained because they had very little allocation," he said.
"Normally, we're ginning by March but we didn't get started until May this year."
Mr Jones said a large volume of cotton grown in central and north west Queensland had stretched the season out.
"Due to fact that growers in the Dawson Valley region are able to access high flow water now, there has been an increased area planted over the last few years, which has been boosting production.
"Historically, Moura will gin around 50,000 to 60,000 bales a season, but with the yield increase and access to water, it has boost production in the area."
