In a complete contrast to the same time last year, when thunderstorms sent everyone rushing for cover, the Roma Droughtmaster bull sale crowd enjoyed the cool open air for their pre-sale meet and greet.
Vendors mixed with buyers after the walkthrough of the pens, where 30 vendors are down to present 156 bulls for sale on Friday.
The occasion was also when the prizes for best pens of bulls were presented, with first place going to Karragarra Droughtmasters' 85 and 89 pen, and third place to the stud's 82 and 83 pen.
Taking second place was Fernleigh Droughtmasters' pen 66 and 67.
A presentation was also made to David Reid, who has been scanning bulls for around 30 years, after becoming accredited in Armidale in 1994, and who first began scanning at Roma in the late 1990s, when the sale was known as the Tropical Breeds sale.
