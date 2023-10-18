There were 300 head sold at Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday
The market remained firm, with local buyers especially active.
Jennifer Donnelly, Eumundi, sold Bazadais heifers for $1280.
Coolibah Pastoral Co, Conondale, sold Longhorn cows and calves for $740.
Richard Mannington, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1220.
David Henwood, Calico Creek, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows for $1190.
Greenslopes Pastoral, Sexton, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $615.
Diane Murphy, Cootharaba, sold Speckle Park steers for $490 and $460.
Malcolm Brown, Elaman Creek, sold a pen of Angus cows for $850.
