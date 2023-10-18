Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Heifers sell for for $1280 and cows for $1220 at Eumundi on Tuesday

Updated October 20 2023 - 8:05am, first published October 18 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light backgrounder steers sold for $615 at Eumundi on Tuesday. Picture by Stariha Auctions
Light backgrounder steers sold for $615 at Eumundi on Tuesday. Picture by Stariha Auctions

There were 300 head sold at Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.