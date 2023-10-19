Queensland Country Life
Alison Paterson starts with Queensland Country Life

AP
By Alison Paterson
October 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Alison Paterson said she is thrilled to join the team at Queensland Country Life. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Alison Paterson said she is thrilled to join the team at Queensland Country Life. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Alison Paterson has joined Queensland Country Life as a reporter and will initially be based in Cairns before relocating to south east Queensland by the new year.

