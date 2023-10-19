Alison Paterson has joined Queensland Country Life as a reporter and will initially be based in Cairns before relocating to south east Queensland by the new year.
For more than 30 years Alison has covered the issues impacting people across rural and remote Australia, from south west Victoria to northern NSW and currently across Far North Queensland.
Alison's family ran beef cattle in north east Victoria and organic herbs and produce in the state's south east and she loves getting out and about meeting farmers and producers.
A former volunteer firefighter, Alison has covered many emergency incidents and natural disasters including significant bushfires and floods, their impact on rural and remote communities and the extraordinary effort by locals involved in providing rescue, resilience and recovery efforts.
A third-generation Country Women's Association member across three states, her grandmother's scone recipe has appeared on a CWA tea-towel. Alison also respects the incredible and too often unacknowledged work like-minded volunteer organisations contribute to their communities.
She has also reported on grass-roots and elite sporting events and won awards for her coverage of women's cycling.
Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was an exciting time to have somebody like Alison joining the team.
"Alison is a journalist who will bring so much colour to our stories but also isn't afraid to chase down a hard hitting lead," she said.
"Her agenda setting journalism will be a huge asset to our masthead."
Alison is keen to hear from anyone who feels they have a news tip or story to share with QCL. You can contact her on 0437 861 082 or via alison.paterson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
