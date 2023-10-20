The Lethbridge family sold 43 from 50 Poll Hereford bulls to average $5977, offered at their 53rd annual on-property sale at Warren Point, near Mitchell hast Friday.
The sale topped at $16,000 for Warren Point Tibet T025 (P) when selected by Roma district cattleman, Cam Flower, Carrabarra.
Warren Point Tibet, at 21 months is by Sevenbardot Mark, from Warren Point Lenora and has 100 per cent eye pigment in both eyes. He weighed 796 kilograms, and has an eye muscle area of 117 square centimetres.
Mr Flower, a repeat buyer, also selected Warren Point Trinity T060 (PP) for $10,0000.
Long time supporters David and Nell Brook, Brook Pastoral Co, Adria Downs, Birdsville, put a large consignment of 22 bulls to average $5000.
Agents TopX, AuctionsPlus
