Adria Downs buys half Warren Point draft

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:29am
Warren Point Tibet, at 21 months topped at 53rd annual Warren Point Poll Hereford sale at $16,000. Picture supplied.
The Lethbridge family sold 43 from 50 Poll Hereford bulls to average $5977, offered at their 53rd annual on-property sale at Warren Point, near Mitchell hast Friday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

