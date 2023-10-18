Grazing and grain property with crop remains on the market

Negotiations are continuing on the quality 2128 hectare (5258 acre) Queensland Maranoa grazing and farming property Cooraki after it was passed in at auction.
Located 10km south east of Surat and 85km from Roma, the property was offered with a 400ha wheat crop.
Cooraki features undulating heavy black self-mulching downs and bauhinia country running to a creek frontage.
The productive property, which is set up as a backgrounding and fattening operation, is also estimated to carry 320 to 340 cow and calf units.
Pastures include Mitchell, Flinders and blue grass with herbages in season.
The original timbers are bauhinia, belah, brigalow, kurrajong and wilga.
Cooraki is divided into three main grazing paddocks, three cultivation paddocks, three small holding paddocks. All are fenced with four barbed wires.
About 40 per cent of the boundary is exclusion fenced.
The 120 head capacity steel cattle yards have water connected and are equipped with a five-way drafting pound, loading ramp, an undercover branding cradle, scale and crush.
Cooraki is well watered by two on-farm bores, a share bore, six strategically placed dams, and seasonal waterholes along Griman Creek.
Improvements include a well maintained four bedroom homestead that has an undercover entertaining area. There is also a four bay machinery shed with a fifth bay set up as a lockable workshop.
Contact Andrew Busiko, 0427 622 783, and Brad Neven, 0427 626 386, LJ Hooker, Roma.
