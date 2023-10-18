Queensland Country Life
Grazing and grain property with crop remains on the market

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
October 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Negotiations are continuing on the quality 2128 hectare grazing and farming property Cooraki after it was passed in at auction. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the quality 2128 hectare (5258 acre) Queensland Maranoa grazing and farming property Cooraki after it was passed in at auction.

