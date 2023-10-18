Bulls sell for $1355/hd at Silverdale

There were 413 head yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday.
The export and slaughter market remained similar to last week with all major processors in attendance.
Feeder steers and heifers also sold to a similar trend.
Weaners and restockers saw a slight boost in price.
Heavy Charbray cows from D Baker sold for 175.2c/kg or $1174/hd
A pen of Brangus cows from A Gee sold for 192.2c/kg or $1085/hd
Angus store cows from BJ and RA Lawson sold for 91.2c/kg or $437/hd.
Droughtmaster bulls from Karreman Farming sold for 165.2c/kg or $1355/hd
Heavy Droughtmaster steers from DT Summerville sold for 225.2c/kg or $1272/hd
Light Bradford feeder steers from JM Elliot sold for 197.2c/kg or $680/hd
Charbray grain assist heifers from A Gee sold for 187.2c/kg or $692/hd.
Simbrah feeder heifers from PG Sutherland sold for 160.2c/kg or $605/hd.
Brangus weaner heifers from A Joseph 145.2c/kg or $373/hd.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Huth Pastoral 214.2c/kg or $580/hd.
