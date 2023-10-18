Weaners hold firm at Roma

A total of 3659 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 276c/kg and averaged 229c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 284c/kg and averaged 244c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 244c/kg and averaged 212c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 240c/kg and averaged 220c/kg. while feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 236c/kg and averaged 210c/kg.
GDL Roma livestock agent Geoff Maslen said weaner cattle held firm, while prime and feeder and heavy killable cattle lost 5c to 10c/kg due to a lack of demand from lot feeders and processors.
He said bullocks lost between 6 to 8c/kg, while feeder steers lost more ground.
Gary, Kerry and Khan and Ladbrook, Bulah, Yuleba off loaded 200 EU Brangus Heifers at the sale.
Their heifers topped at 190.2c/kg, to average 168.2c/kg, weighing 265kg, and returning $467/head.
All heifers were bought by Troy Trevor of Queensland Rural on behalf of Cunningham Cattle Co. and were returning to the paddock for replacement breeders.
Mr Trevor said his client had been looking for quality heifers for his Mitchell property, Ekari Park.
"These are real quality and future breeders, and we weren't chasing the EU status as that wasn't a priority," he said.
"We paid the top money on the day for them."
Mr Ladbroke said that in light of the current market and seasonal outlook they were happy with the result.
"We would normally sell these females through to feeder weights, so we really couldn't ask for any better on Tuesday as the market is pretty ordinary," Mr Ladbrook said.
The family uses Dalmally, which is country south of Roma they bought in June 2021 as a breeding block and finish on their brigalow scrub country Bulah, north of Yuleba which has been in the family since 1968.
"We run about 1000 Brangus breeders on Dalmally, and usually take all progeny through to feeder weights," he said.
We really couldn't ask for any better prices on Tuesday as the market is pretty ordinary.- Gary Ladbrook, Roma vendor
Due to the season, the Ladbrooks had to offload much earlier, as they have only received 175 millimetres of rain against the annual average of 144mm.
He said they had been feeding out molasses lick, cotton seed, peanut meal and hay for some time now.
Mr Ladbrook said he was now on his fourth load of cotton seed and recently bought 50 tonne paying $750/tonne plus GST delivered on farm.
"We have our next round of weaning coming up shortly and if it doesn't rain we will have more weaners to turn-off into the market as well," he said.
Other sale highlights at Roma this week included the Herbert Bruggemann F/T, Wongalea, Taroom that sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 200c/kg, reaching a top of $602/hd to average $550/hd.
John and Judy Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune sold Charolais cross heifers to a top of 196c/kg, or returning a high of $650/hd to average $503/hd.
