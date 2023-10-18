People were forced to flee their homes in the night as bushfires spread to properties in central Queensland, destroying a house.
About 10 firefighting crews worked through the night with waterbomber aircraft in a bid to control the blaze at Deepwater, near Gladstone.
Overall 165 firefighters are battling 25 blazes that are burning across the state on Wednesday.
Police and SES workers helped several Deepwater residents evacuate at about 10pm AEST on Tuesday with two structures engulfed in flames, including a house.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said they issued a "seek shelter immediately" warning to residents who had not left their properties at about 12.30am AEST on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
QFES will assess the full extent of the damage to the area later on Wednesday as they work to contain the fire.
QFES warned Deepwater residents on Wednesday morning it was still not safe to return to their homes, with the fire between Oceania Court and Muller Road travelling towards Baffle Creek.
"If you left the area, stay where you are. It is not safe to return," the QFES warning said.
Crews are working on firebreaks and backburning in the area with waterbombing aircraft assisting over the past 48 hours, QFES said.
Surrounding areas are on standby with a "stay informed" warning issued for Oyster Creek, Baffle Creek, Deepwater and Rules Beach.
Meanwhile, a fast running bushfire that burned through more than 200ha in central Queensland is now within containment lines.
QFES said crews had been working with aerial support to protect properties since Tuesday at Gracemere, near Rockhampton.
Crews worked overnight to contain the blaze with backburning.
"Crews will be working today to further strengthen those containment lines heading into the weekend," QFES said.
Another fire at Mareeba in north Queensland has also been contained.
Fires burning across the state have led to a smoke warning for the Greater Brisbane region, with conditions expected to persist throughout Wednesday.
"Smoke is impacting the region due to fires burning in the southeast corner and further west," QFES posted on Facebook.
"These smoky conditions are expected to persist until at least tomorrow so if you have a respiratory condition please shut doors and windows and keep medications close by."
Australian Associated Press
