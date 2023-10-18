Queensland Country Life
Bushfire claims house at Deepwater as crews battle overnight

By Laine Clark
Updated October 18 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 11:30am
People were forced to flee their homes in the night as bushfires spread to properties in central Queensland, destroying a house.

