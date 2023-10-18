Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Latest Qld land clearing review done without industry consultation

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 18 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State vegetation review 'beggars belief'
State vegetation review 'beggars belief'

AgForce CEO Mike Guerin says it 'beggars belief' that industry stakeholders have been left out of the latest review into Queensland's land clearing rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.