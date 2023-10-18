State vegetation review 'beggars belief'

AgForce CEO Mike Guerin says it 'beggars belief' that industry stakeholders have been left out of the latest review into Queensland's land clearing rates.
He was responding to news that the state government will enhance its management of native vegetation in Queensland following an independent review into factors behind those rates.
The Native Vegetation Scientific Expert Panel was established in March 2022 to review the land clearing data following the release of the 2018-19 Statewide Landcover and Trees Study, led by then-Queensland Chief Scientist Hugh Possingham.
"The independent expert panel...was tasked with identifying positive solutions in relation to native vegetation management as well as providing recommendations for improvement," a government media release said. "The panel found that, while the Queensland government's approach to sustainably managing native vegetation is strong, there are opportunities for improvement."
The panel made ten recommendations it said would enhance the implementation of the existing native vegetation management framework "and further support landholders to take advantage of emerging carbon and natural capital market opportunities".
Recommendations include maintaining regulatory stability, launching an environmental stewardship program, enhancing carbon market opportunities and better regional planning.
An LNP spokesperson said shadow cabinet would "carefully consider the panel's recommendations".
"Our response will be framed around valuing regional Queenslanders as genuine partners in environmental management," they said. "People on the land deserve to be properly engaged with and consulted, instead of being demonised as environmental vandals by Labor."
Mr Guerin said there were significant shortcomings with the move, saying that those who could contribute had been left out of the conversation.
"The result will be worse biodiversity outcomes and worse food security," he said.
"Where we're heading with vegetation will give us sub-optimal outcomes, more regulations, and lost opportunities.
"When all are in the room, the richer and stronger the outcome is, and the more buy-in there is.
"Why we continue to see industry left out - it beggars belief."
Mr Guerin went on to list the credentials of the primary production industry as shown by historic records, to plead for recognition of 13 different bioregions in the state, which he said deserved individual management laws rather than blanket provisions.
"We're very disappointed by this news but we'll continue to offer the olive branch," he said. "We can be part of the solution."
