Brazil buyer spends up at Wattle Grove

Dale and Belinda Humphries, Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon, NSW held their annual Queensland bull sale at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday.
All but two of the 43 bulls offered sold to $48,000 to average $11,463. In 2022, the sale saw 68 bulls average $13,250, while all 25 commercial heifers sold to average $4130.
The sale topper was Wattle Grove Hall of Fame S723, by the international sire Starbuck Lacerta 68L from the Wattle Grove matron Amanda L261.
At 26 months of age, Hall of Fame weighed 1045 kilograms, has an eye muscle area of 125 square centimetres, and 7 per cent intramuscular fat.
He was selected by repeat buyer Pedro Demertini, Speckle Park, Brazil, who previously bought Wattle Grove genetics at their bull sale at Beef 2021.
Wattle Grove Hall of Fame will head to Rocky Repro where he will stay and have semen collected and exported to Brazil.
Mr Demertini was impressed with the bull's weight for age, and overall structure and thought he would be a good fit to join to his Neock cattle, which are very similar in appearance to grey Brahmans. Volume buyers were the Rule family, Charleville who finished with four bulls to average $9432.
