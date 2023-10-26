After several years of disaster for Australia's pineapple industry, south east Queensland producer Tony Polsoni is hopeful that they've turned a corner.
This year's harvest has been mired by disasters for growers, after a natural mass flowering event late last year led to a glut on the market, and then shortages for this year's harvest.
While the subsequent shortage meant prices rose- not many growers were able to capitalise on those prices, with some having lost as much as 80 per cent of their years' crop to the early flowering event.
"Pineapples are a volume crop, and you need so many bins per hectare to make money," Mr Polsoni said.
"We've had record prices for the year, and we're lucky, we had good volumes at that time and that kind of got us out of trouble."
Mr Polsoni, who grows pineapples near Wamuran for the fresh fruit market, said while prices were high, particularly over winter, several wet years meant the quality and size of his fruit was impacted, and their crop reduced to around 50 per cent of their average production.
"We were harvesting fruit at losses," Mr Polsoni said.
"Basically, we lost a million dollars, and then we made a million dollars back on the high prices. So, we've broken even for the year."
It was not only the natural flowering and lower fruit quality causing pain to growers, but also high prices for inputs, such as urea and potash, which are only now dropping in price.
"It's on the way down... [Prices] are locked in for around three months."
Despite the hard year for pineapple growers around the state, Mr Polsoni is optimistic that next year's harvest is going to be better.
"I think our crop will be back to between 85 to 95 per cent production next year," he said.
"I think from next year, it'll turn around. There'll be a lot happier guys."
After several wet summers damaged this year's pineapple crops, Mr Polsoni said there was just the right amount of rain during planting to give this year's planted pines a good start.
"We've got nice quality tops, and the grounds worked up really nicely," he said.
The predictions for a dry summer also work in pineapple farmers' favour.
"We love drought. We can control drought,"Mr Polsoni said.
Underground mains have been installed for the Polsoni's irrigation system, with the ability to water over 10 acres per night.
"You can see if the plants start to stress, and then we'll give them maybe two light waters a fortnight apart," Mr Polsoni said.
"If we decide we want to set two irrigators up, we can run to the shed, hook them up... fire them up in just over an hour."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.