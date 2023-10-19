Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Shearing/crutching trailer design cuts out catch and drag pain

October 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Ross at work on the shearing board. Picture: James Braszell
Andrew Ross at work on the shearing board. Picture: James Braszell

A Barcaldine family operation is building an innovative crutching and shearing trailer that will service outback Queensland and create up to eight jobs, thanks to a Rural Economic Development grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.