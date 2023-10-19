Shearing/crutching trailer design cuts out catch and drag pain

A Barcaldine family operation is building an innovative crutching and shearing trailer that will service outback Queensland and create up to eight jobs, thanks to a Rural Economic Development grant.
Ross Shearing's new state-of-the-art trailer will include the latest workplace safety and animal welfare features, delivering sheep directly to shearers and eliminating the catch and drag from the pen.
The family operation will provide the mobile shearing and crutching services to wool growers throughout outback Queensland including Barcaldine, Longreach, Hughenden, Quilpie and Cunnamulla.
The trailer will also be used to educate and train the next generation about shearing and crutching.
It's expected to be up-and-running by mid-next year, and will create up to eight direct, full-time jobs.
According to Ross Shearing co-owner Simone Pix, there's not a lot of crutching trailers in the field that have the dual purpose of crutching and shearing.
"The trailer will be equipped with safety features that take out the catch and drag element that contribute to injuries, improving the safety for shearers, crutchers and livestock," she said.
"We will also use the trailer to give shearing and crutching demonstrations and training to local schools in the area with the aim to attract more young people in the sheep and wool industry.
"The project will create a range of jobs including shearers, crutchers, wool handlers, and a mobile cook once the trailer is operational."
Ms Pix said the RED grant had been a significant help in getting the project off the ground sooner, allowing them to create a dual-purpose trailer to service a growing need in western Queensland.
Ross Shearing is one of 24 businesses approved for the fifth round of the competitive RED grants program with a total funding of $3.9 million.
Overall, the fifth round of the RED Grants program is expected to create up to 215 direct, long-term jobs.
Grants are available for up to $200,000 with a 50 percent cash contribution requirement from applicants to fund projects which generate economic and employment opportunities related to primary production value chains across rural and remote Queensland.
Over five years, the state government's RED Grants program has provided a total of $13.3 million in funding to support 59 successful regional agribusiness projects, worth more than $52.4 million and estimated to create over 2500 new direct and indirect jobs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.