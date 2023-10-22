Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Western Qld local government shows the way

By John Cole
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Cole, regions advocate.
John Cole, regions advocate.

Wondering at the wash up of last Saturday's referendum, I remember there was another time when a vital part of our nation had sought and failed to secure a stronger voice through inclusion in the Australian Constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.