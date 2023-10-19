Talk around drover Bill Little's dinner camp is a bit different these days, now that aerospace engineer Caroline Ellis has joined the team.
Originally from Northern Ireland, Caroline got her Masters of Engineering from Cambridge University and made her way to Australia 15 years ago, where her latest work assessed innovative defence ideas such as controlling robots with your mind.
The Sydney-sider was doing her lap of Australia when she came across Bill's mob between Barcaldine and Blackall, and applied for work.
She's now helping Izzy Penney from Ravenshoe, Jerry Fisher from Hungerford, and Victorian Lucille Spranger move the mob of 2000 young Brahmans to Caldervale at Tambo.
"I don't get paid quite so much," she laughed. "Yesterday was the first time I'd done 12 hours on a horse in 30 years - that's why I'm on cooking duties today."
Caroline admits she acted on a whim.
"I drove the teardrop (caravan) through 2000 head of cattle, and Izzie and Lucy are at the end with their horses, and I'm, how do you go about getting a job like this?
"They said, go and see Bill.
"I turned the teardrop around in the middle of the cattle, drove back and met Bill."
Commenting that droving wasn't her new permanent occupation - she still has Australia to see and wasn't planning to do it on horseback - she said the experience was not far off what she expected.
"I'm surprised about the sheer numbers of dogs and cattle, I hadn't really thought of that," she said.
She's the second member of the team to have signed up by chance - Lucille, from the outer Melbourne suburb of Hurstbridge, was on the road to Mount Isa for a job on a station when she got talking to Bill at a service station, and decided to give droving a go instead.
Jerry Fisher already knew Bill when his Western Australian mustering season finished, and a job that took him south east towards home at Hungerford, made sense.
"I'd always wanted to go droving, and I'm liking it, especially the horsework," he said.
Izzy is the youngest of the crew, advertising on social media for work as soon as she'd completed Year 10, saying school wasn't for her.
"I was told about the job with Bill and he said, he'd take a chance with me," she said.
Bill himself said she was 16 going on 21, and was a wise young head on the road.
