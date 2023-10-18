Having a bigger sale catalogue in a difficult season may have been seen as a risk, but the Australian Brangus Cattle Association defied the odds, achieving what was one of the higher sale averages for a single breed, multi-vendor auction this year.
Both agents and sale representatives have put it down the commercial support.
ABCA president Brad Saunders said the dry conditions currently impacting producers provided buyers at last week's sale with a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities.
"While the sale averaged $13,096, there were still plenty of good bulls which sold in that $5000 - $10,000 range," Mr Saunders said.
"The Brangus and Ultrablacks have always been a very industry relevant breed.
"We focus on carcase and eating quality and also they're in high demand as feeder steers for the feedlots."
Mr Saunders said the Brangus female offering also enticed the buyer demand.
"It's really impossible to find Brangus heifers at the moment, and buyers really took advantage of the offering at this year's sale," he said.
"Females are very hard to source and that sort of reflected in the commercial sale and then in stud female sale, prices were really strong."
GDL Josh Heck, Rockhampton, said commercial demand was a driving factor in the sale's solid result.
"There were 20 extra stud females offered on last year's sale, which we thought would test the market, but remained strong," Mr Heck said.
"It was a similar result with the bulls and I think it was the strength of the commercial activity."
"Certainly one of the most solid sales held this year."
Among the top bulk buyers at the event was the Bottle Tree Cattle Trust, Moura, which purchased 10 bulls at an average price of $5900, Oakdale Pastoral, Callandar, which bought eight bulls at an average $9125, and T and J Perrett, who bought six bulls, at a $5500 average.
Purchasing five bulls were Lunar Brangus, Comet, at a $20,800 average, Blackburn Agri Trust, Roma, at a $8400 average, Gidyea Forrest, Augathella, at a $14,600 average, and Apsley Cattle Co, Alpha, for an $6666 average.
The Brangus Youth Auction, held at the conclusion of the female sale on Sunday evening, also raised $6564 to go towards the Brangus Youth Camp.
QCL crunched the numbers to see which vendors had some of the highest averages for three or more bulls.
