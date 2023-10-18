Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Rockhampton Brangus Sale 2023 well supported despite dry conditions and market decline

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The commercial females kicked off the sale, with a run of eight No.2 Brangus heifers, offered by Beeblee Pastoral Co, selling for a top price of $1520/hd. Picture: Ben Harden
The commercial females kicked off the sale, with a run of eight No.2 Brangus heifers, offered by Beeblee Pastoral Co, selling for a top price of $1520/hd. Picture: Ben Harden

Having a bigger sale catalogue in a difficult season may have been seen as a risk, but the Australian Brangus Cattle Association defied the odds, achieving what was one of the higher sale averages for a single breed, multi-vendor auction this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.