Droughtmaster heifers sell for $1280 at Woodford

There were 222 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
With the continuing dry, vendors are selling their calves earlier.
A number of cattle are starting to show the effects of the dry conditions.
Baker and Haseler, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1280 and cows for $950.
Donna Magnay, Neurum, sold blonde steers for $1100 and cows for $820.
Robert Perkins, Ottaba, sold cows and calves for $940.
Woodford Carriers, Woodford, sold Droughtmaster cows for $840.
David Sippel, Woodford, sold Brangus steers for $425.
Graham Woodward, Mount Sampson, sold Droughtmaster males for $400.
Simon Hill, Ocean View, sold Droughtmaster males for $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.