Babinda Meat Mart has claimed the title of supplier of North Queensland's best beef in the Rocky Creek Abattoir Carcase Competition over the weekend.
The competition was aimed at sashing the butcher or wholesaler supplying with the best beef produced from north Queensland breeders.
The butcher/wholesalers were asked to work with their producers to enter a pen or pens of three head either male or female (no mixed sex pens) of pasture fed cattle to meet the local trade requirements.
A total of 96 head of cattle, up from 69 in 2022, were entered from 23 beef operations through nine local butchers, who were customers of the abattoir.
A point system was used to determine the winning pen.
Rocky Creek Abattoir manager and event coordinator Cailan Brynes, said they were pleased with the quality of meat which was processed.
"This year, we knew we wanted to step it up and our main goal was to just to get as many butchers basically to the event as possible, even if they weren't entering it to just try and get them to the dinner," Mr Brynes said.
"The butchers which participated in the dinner ranged from as south as Ingham, north as Cairns and right across the Atherton Tablelands.
"The MSA average of this year's entries was about 60, which we were pretty pleased with and which was above Queensland's average as far as MSA cattle that are graded."
The MSA Index is a number between 30 and 80 expressed to two decimal places and is a weighted average of the predicted MSA eating quality scores of 39 cuts in a carcase.
To be eligible, MSA graded carcases must have met pre-slaughter requirements, such as pH less than 5.71, minimum rib fat of 3mm, and adequate fat coverage.
Mr Brynes said this year's results expressed local producers desire to improve the meat eating quality.
"Just after one event, from last year, we found that people were really thinking about the cattle that they were putting in and using those MSA guidelines," he said.
"Most importantly, the competition provides producers and butchers with feedback on compliance of beef carcases to market specifications, yield of saleable meat and predicted eating quality of those carcases."
Malanda-region graziers Dave and Glenyse Hampton at Jaggan exhibited the champion pen of three black Limousin cross Simmental steers, which were entered in the medium trade pasture fed class, through Babinda Meat Mart.
Their competition entries averaged 279kg, had an eye muscle area of 69 square centimetres, MSA marbling score of 363, lean meat yield of 61.17 per cent, and MSA index of 60.57. It was quite an accolade to us.
Their entries won first place in class one, champion carcase of show, and overall grand champion pen.
The Hamptons have been breeding cattle for over 35 years and currently run 100 Simmental cross black Limousin cattle on just over 100 hectares (250 acres).
This was the Hamptons first carcase competition and they were humbled by the recognition.
"These winning entries are all our own home bred cattle and we've been doing it for 35 years, so all of a sudden, we might have done something right," Mr Hampton said.
"Pasture management has been a real passion of mine for a start, because if they haven't got the right sort of pastures and feed to work with, this result doesn't happen.
"From the pasture management, it then went on to genetics and over a period of time, I've tried various genetics and bulls."
The main genetics in particular cattle that won this competition, Mr Hampton said were two teeth bullocks which were out of Simmental cross black Limousin cows and bulls.
Mr Hampton said their butcher, Babinda Meat Mart, were "extremely happy" with the quality off their cattle.
"Tootie, who owns Babinda Meat Mart, wanted to see where we actually sat within the industry and likewise, we're always curious to know where we are and that's why we actually decided to enter," he said.
"It's an incredible competition put on by our local abattoir to promote the local butchers and it's a very good competition in the fact that it allows the the actual breeders to benchmark their breeding against the local and wider industry."
The meat from the award wining carcase will now be offered to prospective buyers through Babinda Meat Mart, which has been owned by Salvatoe (Tootie) and Wendy Nucifora since 1989.
"We've have three sons and the youngest one, Mark, has done the butchering trade with us and is a major part of helping run the business today," Mr Nucifora said.
"We've learned a lot over the years about cattle and how big a role the breed plays in the consistency of beef tenderness, quality and yield.
"We specialise in locally grown grass fed beef, which we believe brings the best flavour to your plate.
Wendy also utilises this beef to produce "Mrs Tootie's" quality home cooked meals for their customers, making life easier.
The winner of class two, pen of three Heavy Trade chiller steers or heifers, weighing 290 - 340kg, were the Tranters through Cross Custom Meats.
