Weaners and yearlings sell to stronger competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 258 head at the Moreton sale on Tuesday.
A smaller yarding came to hand with cows and bulls selling to good competition from usual buyers at reduced rates.
Weaners and yearlings sold to stronger competition with extra buyers present to dearer on current market trends.
Charolais weaner steers from B and S Woodforth made 201.2c/kg with an end result of $530/hd.
C and S Foxlee sold Brahman weaner heifers at 129.2c/kg or $340/hd.
Cole Country Trust sold Angus in backgrounder steers for 184.2c/kg with an outcome of $513/hd, also in backgrounder heifers to realise 159.2c/kg or $445/hd.
Droughtmaster feeder steers from Begley Turf Supplies sold at 181.2c/kg with a result of $782/hd.
M and J O'Reilly sold Droughtmasters in medium cows for 145.2c/kg with an outcome of $726/hd.
In heavy cows L Murphy's Charbray came in at 166.2c/kg resulting at $1022/hd.
Droughtmaster bulls from Yimin Cattle Trust returned 170.2c/kg with an outcome of $1229/hd
