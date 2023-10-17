Tambo's Drensmaine Santa Gertrudis stud topped the annual Barcoo Santa Breeders bull sale at Blackall on two separate occasions, coincidentally with bulls by the same sire.
Glen Leigh Pirhana P150, bred on the NSW Northern Tablelands, sired both Drensmaine Kracker and Drensmaine Kojach, who each brought $15,000.
It was a subdued sale for both Drensmaine stud principals Len and Matt Sargood, and for Liz Allen's Forest Park Santa Gertrudis stud, coming at the end of a difficult bull selling season.
The overall average for the sale was $6580 with 81 of 125 bulls sold, or 65 per cent clearance, well down on last year's euphoric result of a $57,500 top and average of $17,419 for 105 bulls sold.
Matt Sargood said this year's sale was tough, but said they'd put some nice bulls up, which he hoped would find a good home.
The studs between them sold another eight bulls after the auction.
Drensmaine sold 52 of 78 bulls offered under the hammer for a 66pc clearance and an average of $7057, while Forest Park averaged $5724 for the 29 bulls sold under the hammer of the 47 offered, or a 61pc clearance.
The $15,000 top price was outlaid by Blackall producer Ben Avery, Allandale, for Drensmaine Kracker out of a maiden Drensmaine heifer, and by Comiskey Family Holdings, Port Wine, Alpha for Drensmaine Kojach.
Ray White Livestock Blackall agent Joe Groves was representing the Comiskeys and said Kojach's overall characteristics were very impressive.
"He's an easy-doing bull that polishes up well," he said. "He's soft, long and polly."
According to his statistics, his daily weight gain was 1.02kg while his P8 and rib fat measurements were 14 and 9 millimetres respectively, and his eye muscle area was 127 square centimetres.
The Comiskeys outlaid an average $7600 for five bulls in total, which will be going into their commercial Santa Gertrudis herd.
Boyd and Mandy Curran, Tallyrand, Longreach paid the top money of $12,000 for Forest Park Picasso 2009, a 26-month-old poll scurr bull.
"We've been strong supporters of the stud for a number of years - it originated from Bull Creek bloodlines," he said. "The bull we bought was very correct with plenty of grunt and he'll go straight into our bull breeding herd at Tallyrand."
Ms Allen said he was among the first crop of calves from Hardigreen Park Windsor P54 and had a beautiful nature and IMF of 130sq cm among his attributes.
There was no standout volume buyer but the title went to the Moller family, DKM Pastoral, Athol, Blackall, buying a mix of seven Forest Park and Drensmaine bulls for an average $5857.
Just behind that, GFC Mellstrom, Charleville paid an average $5500 for six bulls, while Filipino banker and property developer Romeo Roxas' Australian Green Properties bought five bulls for the base price of $5000.
Another five bulls will be going south to the Hill family, Goorarooman P/L at Thallon, who paid an average $6800.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association president Michael Doering said 2023 had been a good result overall for the breed, having sold approximately 100 more bulls at auction than last year.
Tuesday's sale raised $27,500 for the Ben Chandler Family Fund, when bulls donated by both studs made $5000 each, purchased by Gordon Welsh, the owner of Stonehenge property Bimerah, and by the Chandler family at Home Creek, Barcaldine paying $17,500 for a 45-bale load of oaten hay donated by Terry Spackman, West Wyalong, NSW.
