Farewell to 'the face of agriculture'

Sunday October 15 marked the International Day of Rural Women.
This day was first celebrated in 2008, by resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.
It was established to acknowledge the important contributions rural women make to their communities and global economy, and to celebrate the critical role that rural women play specifically in agriculture, food production and rural development.
It is hard to believe, but women weren't legally considered farmers until 1994 and, whilst progress has been made, they are still under-represented in leadership roles.
ABARES reports that women represent about 32 per cent of the Australian agricultural workforce with this number continuing to rise.
Interestingly, women on average make up more than 40pc of the agricultural labour force in developing countries.
However, ongoing problems with farm succession and other factors continue to hold back diversity gains and much more work is to be done.
Last year, QFF partnered with a range of leading women across the state to develop the Walking the Wire resource which is a toolkit aimed at strengthening the financial security of rural agribusiness women. This resource can be found on the QFF website.
As I look around the QFF network, I see many women working tirelessly and making a huge contribution to agriculture, both in leadership roles and behind the scenes.
In recent years, the nation's representative body, National Farmers' Federation, has had Fiona Simson at the helm and during that time Fiona has become for many, the face of agriculture.
Fiona is the first female president of the NFF in its history, is held in high regard by the industry she represents, known for her considered, collaborative, determined, tenacious approach to advocacy.
With Fiona stepping down this month after seven years in the role, International Rural Women's Day is the perfect time to acknowledge her significant contribution to Australian agriculture and rural communities.
Fiona Simson has recently been elected as a director of the World Farmers' Organisation so she will continue to carry the flag for Australian agriculture on the global stage.
On behalf of QFF, I congratulate Fiona on what she has achieved during her time as president of NFF and thank her for the commitment and dedication she has shown in representing farmers across the nation during her tenure with NFF.
Fiona has been actively involved in supporting women into leadership roles over many years, is a big believer in the value of mentoring programs and has often been quoted encouraging other women to "put your hand up for positions that you're passionate about."
Today, we see women taking their place in agriculture as agronomists, financial advisors, landowners, farm managers, farm hands, board directors, chief executive officers and data analysts through to machine operators, hydrogeologists, animal nutritionists, mill operators and all things in between.
In acknowledging International Day of Rural Women, I would like to acknowledge and thank the incredible women who make such an important contribution to the valuable work of QFF at board level, in the QFF staff team and throughout our policy committees and peak body membership.
I join Fiona Simson in her advice to women in agriculture - if you are interested in a role, put your hand up. Agriculture needs effective leadership into the future, and this will only be better served through diversity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.