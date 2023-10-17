Two upcoming stud breeders have been recognised for their dedication to the Brangus-breed at this year's annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale.
Georgie Spencer of Daly Creek Brangus Stud, was announced as the twenty-fifth recipient of the Burnham Youth Award, while the second winner of the Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship was Henry Sinnamon of Kulkyne Brangus Stud.
Twenty-five years ago, Bimbadeen Brangus founders Bruce and Barb Burnham instigated a special award to encourage youth in the Brangus breed - known ever since as the Burnham Youth Award.
Georgie Spencer first started showing cattle when she was in grade eight with St Brendan's College and St Ursula's College.
She attended her first Brangus youth camp back in 2019 and in 2020, she took out overall commercial judge.
Now in her final year of schooling at St Ursula's College at Yeppoon, Georgie said showing cattle with the school has invigorated her passion and respect for the Brangus breed.
She has since invested in her own prefix, Daly Creek Brangus Stud, in her coastal area of Bungundarra.
"I've fallen in love with the Brangus breed. I love their breed character and the style that they carry whilst still being a tropical breed and having a high market value," Ms Spencer said.
She has also spent time working with Ramsey Creek Brangus and Couti-Outi Brangus studs, which she said has rewarded her valid experience.
In the past couple of years, Georgie said she has been slowing building up her stud numbers, following the purchase of Brangus heifers at the ABCA Brangus Sale.
"It has been interesting to match up semen to the heifers, and see how the calves turn out," she said.
"I have been showing my own heifers for the last two years, with great results at this years Rockhampton Brangus feature show and other local shows.
"Recently this year I have been selecting cattle that will be going to beef 2024 where I hope to take five head."
Georgie said she felt a sense of "accomplishment within her self" after receiving the Burnham Youth Award.
"I'll continue to breed Brangus cattle and improve the genetics and fertility for the next generation of Brangus," she said.
"I love watching herds develop and become stronger and consistent, in addition I would love to continue to show cattle for many years and eventually take more head to shows across central Queensland.
"Along with this, I would like to join the Brangus youth camp committee to help and improve the future camps as I believe they are perfect for the younger generation to get the right expertise and advice from well-known people in the industry."
The Burnham Youth Award was instigated in 1998, with Mark and Amanda Salisbury (nee Burnham) taking over the responsibility for the award on the retirement of founders Bruce and Barb Burnham, 15 years ago.
Ms Salisbury said the award had offered important recognition and encouragement to young breeders within the Brangus seedstock industry.
"Georgie offered a very strong application and showcased the kind of energy, passion, skill and enthusiasm which we love to see in the wave of young Brangus Australia members who have joined the association over recent years," she said.
"We are incredibly fortunate as a breed to have members like Georgie, shaping up to take on the baton for Brangus (in the show ring, sale ring, and in committees to help further the breed)."
ABCA Youth members under the age 25 are encouraged to apply for the annual Burnham Youth Award.
Winners receive a personal trophy, $1000 and have their name engraved on the perpetual trophy, they will also be offered judging and industry development opportunities.
Also acknowledged for their contribution to the breed, was 25-year-old Henry Sinnamon of Kulkyne Brangus Stud, Jackson, who was the second winner of the Robert Barlow Brangus International Youth Scholarship.
Through this scholarship, which honours Triple B Brangus Stud founder Robert Barlow, in conjunction with the Australian Brangus Cattle Association, the award aims to help the youth of the Brangus Society travel and experience Brangus operations overseas.
Henry first registered his stud when he was 12 years old, and is among the rising stars of Queensland's studstock industry.
He'll now travel to America in 2024.
