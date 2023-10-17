An extra $100 million was announced for the Work for Queensland program by the Queensland Premier at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference today.
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the program had provided for major infrastructure in regional, remote and regional Queensland.
"It has rebuilt a water reservoir in Mount Isa...Work for Queensland has given Longreach one of the finest libraries you will ever see," she said.
"Work for Queensland has also built a wedding chapel in Hervey Bay and an aquatic centre in Gladstone.
"It's provided a new enclosure for Rockhampton's favourite eagle and museums at Augathella, Erromanga, Kingaroy, Nebo, Taroom and Yarrabah, just to name a few.
Ms Palaszczuk said $800 million had been allocated so far to community projects managed and delivered by local councils in partnership with the Queensland Government.
"It's created nearly 25,000 jobs...this money absolutely helps people stay in good jobs," she said.
"So they say 'when you're on a good thing, stick to it', so today I'm announcing another $100 million for the Works for Queensland over the next three years," she said.
This will take the total spend to $300 million over three years as $200 million had already been announced for the program earlier this year.
The conference at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre has drawn local government mayors, councillors and CEOs from throughout Queensland.
Ms Palaszczuk said the strength of the state's economic performance meant Queensland did not have to choose between priorities.
"We can do it all. Central to this is our big build, the largest infrastructure in Queensland ever and 65 per cent of it is outside of Brisbane, " she said.
"Over the next four years we will invest $89 billion on the roads, schools and hospitals for the community.
"In fact, we are spending more on infrastructure in Queensland than the Federal Government is spending on the whole of Australia."
Some of the projects the Premier listed included major upgrades to the Bruce Highway, the Rockhampton ringroad, Mackay Port access, the Townsville and Cairns ringroads, the Rookwood Weir, $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline and a host of new schools and hospitals.
"If our economy wasn't strong, we wouldn't be able to have these big-build projects which are happening right across the state," the Premier said.
In his opening address, LGAQ president Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson said this year's theme of the conference was "stronger councils, stronger communities".
"And the fight for our communities continues on so many fronts including the fight for fair funding from the state and federal governments," he said.
"Just a few months ago, the Queensland Auditor-General released a report that showed 46 councils are at moderate to high risk of not being financially sustainable.
"That's up from 45 councils the year before."
Cr Jamieson said some of the challenges facing local government included the fact that costs were rising at twice the rate of revenue.
"Flat lining funding means fewer kilometres of better and safer roads, housing and workforce shortages, and the uncertainty of the Federal Government's infrastructure review," he said.
"FA (federal assistance) grants dipping from 0.52 per cent to 0.5 per cent when they should be restored to one per cent and indexed, and the need for reliable and available health services.
"And that's before we a get a cyclone, flood, bushfire and drought."
Cr Jamieson said it was simply not right that the level of government that gets just three cents in the dollar of tax revenue has to fill the gaps, pay for cost-shifts of others walking out on communities or decide which essential services gets funded and which does not.
"Councils and their communities should not have to choose between childcare or libraries, postal services or sporting fields," he said.
"That is why the LGAQ continues to fight so fiercely for fair and firm funding."
The Works for Queensland program supports regional councils to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.
