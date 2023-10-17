Changing locations from Capella to Nebo for the first time ever, the ninth BullZeye Droughtmaster Bull Sale successfully has cleared 86 per cent of bulls offered.
The top price of $13,000 on Saturday, October 14, was achieved by Hamadra Droughtmasters stud.
In total, 55 bulls of the 64 offered were sold to represent a clearance rate of 86 per cent, which was six per cent higher on last year's sale. The sale saw a gross of $375,00, and average of $6818 (back from $9943 in 2022).
In a further breakdown, 52 of the bulls sold were registered and four were herd bulls.
The nine vendors included Hamadra, Rondel, Sugerland, SC, Ramardoo, Waylanbar, Lazy A, Kalbar, and Gunjari.
The top price bull was the heterozygous polled Hamadra Marvin, offered by Andrew, Kerri, and Riley Mckenzie, Hamadra Droughtmaster stud, who sold 16 bulls to average of $7187.
The 24-month-old son of Hamadra Hunter and out of Hamadra Halsey D5, was purchased by the Everingham family of Gadwell Grazing Company, Alpha.
The bull tipped the scales at 840 kilograms, and measured 41 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 134 square centimetres for eye muscle area, P8 and rib fats of 14mm and 10mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.5.
Daiman Everingham said the family was looking for a few extra bulls to complete the draft they were putting together this year following making a few purchases from a couple of different sales.
"He [the bull] was a bit of a standout, he took our eye as he was long and had loose skin and plenty of flesh on him," he said.
The Everingham family runs predominantly Droughtmaster breeding herd of around 1200 cows, with some females having a bit of Charolais cross. The top price bulls would be put into a multi-sire herd.
It was their first time purchasing bulls from the BullZeye sale, but had bought Hamadra bulls in the past.
The family purchased two additional bulls from the sale, including the homozygous polled Waylanbar Knuckles for $10,500 and heterozygous polled Kalbar 3/146 for $6000. Their draft purchase averaged $9833.
The second top price on the day of $11,000, was achieved on two occasions by homozygous polled bulls, Lazy A 1823, and Ramardoo Floyd D5.
Lazy A 1823 was purchased by Andy Daniels from Clermont and Ramardoo Floyd D5 was bought by WJ & JA Gaw from Sarina Range.
Volume buyers were Bayles Park P/L, Clermont, who purchased six bulls to average $5666, Chesalon Grazing Co., Alpha, purchased six bulls to average $5166, and Plath Grazin, Collinsville, who purchased six bulls to average $5000.
In addition to local buyers, buyers came from Clermont, Duringa, Capella, Rockhampton, Sarina, Moranbah, etc.
