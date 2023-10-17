The fourth annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale was held at CQLX in Gracemere on Monday, October 17.
Before the sale, some of the vendors said while their confidence had been somewhat stifled by the down-turn in the market, the sale had always delivered quality bulls for good valuing buying.
local Rockhampton region buyers came to support the sale, as well as buyers from localities such as Alpha, Bogantungan, and Moura.
There were also Northern buyers from locations including Middlemount, Basalt, Tully, and Collinsville.
