Round tables with centre pieces and table cloths to match a fine-dining event sit around a sale ring that is watched by bid spotters in suits.
Bright lights shine a spotlight on the animals about to go under the hammer.
Despite an increase in online sales in recent years, Bar H Wagyu has focused on building its on-property sale experience.
The new complex at River Lea near Comet, which they plan to utilise as a training facility and event venue in the future, was driven by managing director Que Hornery's vision for their sale to be more than just an auction.
Mr Hornery said that while online platforms have opened the door to many opportunities and have their place within the industry, in-person sales made space for human connection and knowledge sharing.
"It's trying to get back to that traditional on-farm experience, with the smell, touch, and feel of animals, and electronically, we are losing that a bit. But you have to play all fields; you shoot yourself in the foot if you don't do any internet exposure," he said.
"It's what I call hallway talk or elevator chat. If you don't have these sales, then you don't get to have that chat.
"It's hard to duck over to the neighbours for a barbecue on a Friday night and have a chat, so having those on-farm sales is allowing that hallway chat to still happen."
In March, Bar H Grazing joined forces with Repro 360 to share information with local producers in regard to artificial breeding.
There was plenty of positive feedback from attendees about the value this session bought to their businesses, and once the kitchen in the selling complex is complete, the team are looking to hosting similar interactive information sessions in the auction shed.
The Bar H team hopes for the venue to become an information hub, surplus to wagyu genetics and stock, and the culture of events held in the auction shed will pivot on these values.
Additionally, Mr Hornery said there were current discussions with the Central Highlands Regional Council about how Bar H Grazing can support the wider community.
"As part of these conversations, we are offering the opportunity to host events, separate from the agricultural industry, that have a focus on bringing knowledge and support to locals, fundraising for area's affected by the restrictions of regional living and attract people to the area."
Mr Hornery said that while the Wagyu breed is still fairly new in the northern regions, it was important for those in the industry to work together for the successful growth of the breed.
"We're trying to share as much knowledge as possible," he said.
"Sharing what not to do is as much of a must, as is it sharing what to do - openness will give the industry benefits going forward.
"The more staff we have on the ground, the more data we can track, meaning the more we have to share."
Having focused heavily on genetics and seen the benefits firsthand, Mr Hornery said it was important to present those advantages to other breeders, both seedstock and commercial.
"Genetics is the key and people are still working on how to justify all of that extra effort for data capturing and things like that, but we've seen how important it is," he said.
"That's what we do anyway to produce what we produce, so it's nothing for us to show those benefits to other people and show that the extra time, extra bit of money, and some hard work, it does pay off.
"We've just got to help guide people into that process and keep delivering those genetics that actually work in this area, the northern and western climate, for commercial management and seedstock production."
The Bar H team has is focusing on tick resistance and polled genetics.
"Looking at tick resistance is probably the newest and cool thing, and it's going to be a long track, but we're just trying to find out which animals are a little bit more at risk to ticks than others," Que said.
Bar H have been breeding polled cattle since 2015 and Mr Hornery said it was a case of continuing to improve the polled lines, whilst maintaining performance as the highest priority.
"We've got to be careful that we don't go poll first; performance comes first, and poll comes next," he said.
"Some other breeds have gone down that road and hit some brick walls with poll genetics and selling the polled option, so we don't want to do that.
"They're two key things that we're looking at and just making sure that what we do this year, we can do next year."
