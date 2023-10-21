Weak dollar supportive to grain prices

As the 2023 winter grain harvest starts to gain momentum, Australia's weak dollar is offing support for grain prices.
The dollar dipped below 63 cents last Friday for the first time in more than 12 months with some tipping it could fall below 60 cents by the end of year. The soft currency is good news for Australia's grain farmers as it increases export returns.
Immediate impacts in the northern markets are unlikely where grain prices are already elevated with the poor seasonal conditions which will see wheat exports from Queensland and NSW slump in the 2023-24 season.
Wheat and barley prices drifted a few dollars lower last week with more new crop supplies coming to the market. SFW and feed barley bids into the Darling Downs were $3-5 lower last week at around $360-365 a tonne.
Benchmark ASX wheat futures finished the week $5 lower at $403 a tonne.
Grain harvesting in southern Queensland and northern NSW started to gather pace with the warmer weather. Harvest will move into the central Downs this week with forecasts offering a week of warm, dry weather.
Some Darling Downs farmers have moved to cut and bale wheat and barley crops and take advantage of the strong hay prices rather than harvesting crops for grain.
Time is running out for a large early crop sorghum planting in southern Queensland as dry weather patterns become entrenched. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a continuation of the below average rainfall and above average temperatures across much of Australia for November to January.
Globally, the USDA released its October supply and demand estimates last week where they cut its forecast for Australia's 2023 wheat harvest to 24.5 million tonnes, down a whopping 15 million tonnes from last year.
United State's wheat futures rallied after the release of the report which was viewed as mildly supportive prices. Major exporter wheat supplies are expected to tighten in the coming months as the impacts of smaller crops in Australia and Canada is felt.
The recent selloff in global prices has seen export demand emerge. China surfaced as a buyer of US wheat last week with reports circulating, they may have secured upwards of 0.5 million tonnes over the past 10 days. China has also been an active buyer of French wheat and possibly some new crop Australian wheat recently.
