The 126 bulls yarded for the annual Strathmore bull sale at Blackall were just the ticket for the purchaser of the top priced bulls, and the 34 separate purchasers.
Long-time Strathmore supporters, Bevan and Maree Pearce were again the buyers of the top bull at the sale, outlasting a number of keen bidders to secure Strathmore Ticket T16 for $26,000.
The purchased helped the sale to an overall average of $7936, with 110 of the 126 bulls offered sold under the hammer, for a clearance rate of 87 per cent.
Mr Pearce was a fan of the 23-month-old bull's balance, saying he didn't like going to extremes with figures.
"His muscle pattern and his raw data were selling points for me," he said, "plus he has outside genetics that we've not used much before."
A poll bull, he was sired by Rosevale Pocock P80 and his dam was Strathmore Q243.
As well as weighing 756kg, his average daily liveweight gain was 1.04kg, his eye muscle area was 127 square centimetres and his intra-muscular fat percentage was 5.2.
Ticket had a scrotal circumference of 39cm and semen morphology of 77pc.
Bendalla also paid the equal second top price of $24,000 for Strathmore Thinker T642, and $14,000 for the homozygous polled Strathmore T186, saying they all had similar characteristics.
"Lot 12, Thinker, stood out in the catalogue in my eyes - I like to see bulls carrying their weight squarely," he said.
His weight was 728kg at 23 months, his EMA was 126sq cm, and his IMF was 4.8pc, with a scrotal circumference of 41cm, and an ADG of 0.99kg.
The first two bulls will be used for stud duties while the third will be used in the Pearce's commercial herd.
The Dennis family of the Twin Hills Cattle Co, Elgin Downs, Clermont, were the equal second top price buyers.
They outlaid $24,000 for Strathmore Tenable T18, 24 months and weighing 746kg.
The poll bull had an EMA of 123sq cm, IMF of 4.7pc, ADG of 0.99kg, and a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
The other bull breaking the $20,000 barrier on the day, Strathmore Territory T502 was sold for $22,000 to the Bonningar Pastoral Co, Meandarra.
One bull only was sold through AuctionsPlus, Strathmore T1220, a homozygous poll 20 months old.
He was sold to RD and RA Vincent, Tottenham, NSW.
Buyers at the sale, held the afternoon before the Barcoo Breeders sale in Blackall for the first time, came from as far afield as Longreach, Winton, Bauhinia, Biloela, Taroom, Gindie and Moura, as well as more local Barcaldine, Aramac, Muttaburra, Tambo and Blackall areas.
A new client, MCM was the sale's volume buyer, buying 27 bulls for an average $5185.
Elders stud stock representative Michael Smith said Strathmore's bulls, plus 13 he'd selected for MCM at Yarrawonga last month, were young functional bulls that suited the north west region.
Also in the market for a number of bulls were Chandler Pastoral Holdings at Barcaldine, paying an average $9444 for 9 bulls.
The Chandlers have long been Strathmore clients and the Walkers donated the $9000 proceeds from the sale of one lot, purchased by Stewart and Emma Taylor, Norwood, Blackall, to the Ben Chandler Family Fund.
Strathmore's Ben Walker said they'd been gratified by the solid support shown for their breeding.
He hadn't expected to reach last year's heights of 100pc clearance of 141 bulls, a top price of $60,000 and an average paid of $16,300.
"The top bull was a classic cherry red colour with all the thickness," he said. "Structurally you couldn't fault him - he was definitely one I'd picked would bring a top price."
