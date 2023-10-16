Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Strathmore Santa Gertrudis sale at Blackall receives wide support

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 16 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top priced bull, Strathmore Ticket T16 with purchaser Bevan Pearce, Bendalla Santas, Longreach, and Strathmore stud principal Ben Walker. Picture: Sally Gall
The top priced bull, Strathmore Ticket T16 with purchaser Bevan Pearce, Bendalla Santas, Longreach, and Strathmore stud principal Ben Walker. Picture: Sally Gall

The 126 bulls yarded for the annual Strathmore bull sale at Blackall were just the ticket for the purchaser of the top priced bulls, and the 34 separate purchasers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.