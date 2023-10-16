The fourth annual CQ Invitational Droughtmaster Sale got off to a cracking start with the first bull to hit the ring auctioned off for the top price of $24,000.
At the fall of the hammer, a total of 32 bulls out of 61 were sold to represent a clearance rate of 52 per cent. An average of $8031 was achieved on behalf of ten stud prefixes, making a gross total of $205,700.
Both the top and the second top prices came early in the day for Woolooga-based stud, Konjuli Droughtmasters, on account of Sean and Evonne Barrett, who claimed both places just a few minutes in.
The top bull, Konjuli Pedro, was sold for $24,000 to John Atkinson, Glenavon Droughtmaster stud, Yaamba.
The 24-month old son of Huntly Rump and out of Konjuli Blossom 13 oozed sire appeal as he entered the ring, tipping the scales at 920 kilograms, and measuring 41 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 142 square centimetres for eye muscle area, P8 and rib fats of 16mm and 14mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.9.
The lot 1 bull impressed Mr Atkinson who said he was built very well, with exceptional bone for a homozygous polled bull.
"It's very hard to find a PP bull with the amount of bone that this bull has," he said.
In addition to good bone, Mr Atkinson said the bull had other attributes he was looking for including a good clean sheath and a lot of growth and weight for age.
The bull would be set to take on stud duties in a single sire bull breeding herd at Glenavon, likely put over horned cows to reduce the horn, while still maintaining that good bone seen in the bull.
Mr Atkinson had not purchased from the Barrett family before, but said he had been watching Huntly Rump calves and had a Huntly brother who had performed well for him.
"The old Redskin Fitzroy blood has been going pretty well for a long period of time," he said.
Mr Atkinson runs a breeding herd of around 1200 across around 16,000 to 18,000 hectares, with around 350 of those being stud females and the rest commercial.
The second top price bull, Konjuli P'Diddy, went to Doug Miles of Trafalgar Cattle Co, Morinish for $19,000.
The 25-month old son of Huntly Rump and out of Wirrigai Honeypot tipped the scales at 806 kilograms, and measured 41 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 137 square centimetres for eye muscle area, P8 and rib fats of 14mm and 11mm respectively, and an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.7.
Mr Miles said the bull would be heading to his Gympie property to be joined with two-year-old stud and commercial heifers who run in mixed paddocks.
"You have to improve your commercial herd just as much as you have to improve your stud herd with each generation," Mr Miles said.
"I've never differentiated between the two, I run mixed paddocks of the both because I don't discriminate and put lesser bulls with my commercial herd, I put the same bulls with everybody."
Mr Miles commended the bull's correctness and described his temperament as "bomb proof".
Ms Barrett said he was happy her bulls were going to good homes, but at the same time felt upset for some of the other vendors who had travelled a long way to present their bulls and hadn't see such pleasing results.
"With times the way they are, people are getting fairly picky with their bulls," she said.
The Barrett family topped the sale in 2021 with polled Konjuli Nikko (P) selling for $50,000 to Sam Barton, Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont.
Volume buyers on the day were Blue Valley Cattle Co. from Charters Towers who purchased seven bulls to average $5285, and Mt Wilga Pastoral Company who purchased three bulls to average $8000.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
