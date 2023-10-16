Hundreds of local government representatives are meeting in Gladstone over the next three days to discuss a lot more than roads, rates and rubbish.
The Local Government Association of Queensland conference 2023 kicks off today and goes through to Wednesday and has drawn delegates from throughout the state.
Coming up for discussion today is the issue of dangerous dogs along with a Meet the Minister session with Regional Development and Manufacturing and Water Minister Glenn Butcher.
Tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will officially open the conference at 9am.
This will be followed by a session on cyber sagas and how they impact local government and an update from Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and the Territories Kristy McBain.
Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles will also address the conference tomorrow afternoon, as will Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli.
On Wednesday, delegates will debate a range for motions from the timing of rural property valuations and water security to councillors' remuneration and carbon farming.
Panel sessions will also be held across the three days with one session titled The Voice of the Generations involving Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire mayor Ross Andrews and Arukun Shire Cr Jayden Marrott.
The winner of the 2023 LGAQ Journalism Award will also be announced tonight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.