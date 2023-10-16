Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers sell for $810 at Beaudesert

October 17 2023 - 10:00am
John Rowling and Liz Evans of Hatton Vale sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $470. Picture by Bartholomew & Co.
There was a dearer market for quality lines of restocker steers and heifers at Agents Bartholomew & Co's Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday.

