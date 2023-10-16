There was a dearer market for quality lines of restocker steers and heifers at Agents Bartholomew & Co's Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday.
Light weight weaner steers and heifers sold firm on last fortnight's sale.
Graeme and Karen Richards, Palen Creek sold Droughtmaster 12-month-old steers for $810.
Charolais-cross steers 15 months account Hugh and Melissa Williams, Beaudesert sold for $780.
Murray and Judy O`Reilly, Boonah sold 14-month-old steers for $750.
Paul Mahony, Canungra sold 12-month-old Charolais-cross steers for $500.
Brangus cross weaner steers account Wayne Ramm, Moogerah sold for $440.
Blue Range Investments Pty Ltd, Tarome sold Santa weaner steers for $390.
Droughtmaster-cross weaner steers account Wayne Gehrke, Grandchester sold for $350.
Droughtmaster heifers 18 months account Wayne and Janelle Roberts, Templin sold for $790.
Murray and Judy O`Reilly sold 12-month-old Charolais-cross heifers for $580.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Graeme and Karen Richards sold for $490.
Liz Evans and John Rowling, Hatton Vale sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $470.
Limousin-cross x heifers 12-months-old account Rob Arnold, Veresdale sold for $450.
Paul Mahony sold 12-month-old Droughtmaster-cross heifers for $370.
Santa weaner heifers account Blue Range Investments Pty Ltd sold for $350.
Droughtmaster cross store cows account Paul Mahony sold for $500.
Sam and Kate Festa Family Trust, Darlington sold a Droughtmaster bull for $1010.
The next Beaudesert Store sale will be held on Saturday October 28, from 9:30am.
