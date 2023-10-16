Queensland Country Life
Drover's gooseneck catches fire north of Blackall

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Jennifer McLelland looks at the burnt out interior of her gooseneck trailer. Picture: Sally Gall
An Aramac drover who was doing her best to set herself and her sons up with a block of land has lost all her possessions and droving gear in a fire on the stock route north of Blackall.

