An Aramac drover who was doing her best to set herself and her sons up with a block of land has lost all her possessions and droving gear in a fire on the stock route north of Blackall.
Jennifer McLelland's gooseneck caught on fire at daybreak on Saturday when sparks from a drum that rubbish was being burnt in spread to the trailer.
Camped on a section of the route with no water, she had gone to town for fuel and water, leaving her son Jack to clean up the camp and prepare to let the cattle out for the day.
When she got back, all that was left was what was on her - clothes, phone and credit card.
"Everything was in this - all my photos of my kids - when I took these kids droving, Rory, he was six weeks old the first time," Ms McLelland said, her hands and face blackened from searching in the ashes for salvageable items.
"I've been doing this eight years this time.
"I had show saddles - I do reining - I had all my ribbons from my futurity horses, everything in there, all gone.
"My son, when he got his youth awards - it was all in here."
That included saddles, horse feed and provisions for themselves, as well as a fridge, a freezer, bedding, and their clothing.
The gooseneck trailer was Ms McLelland's Christmas present to herself two years ago, replacing a caravan that had seen better days after many miles on the stock routes.
She had stopped paying the insurance premium for the trailer at the end of September, saying she had to tighten the pursestrings.
She said she had been building her mob of 850 predominantly Brahman heifers and cows and calves, plus 300 mixed steers, up with the help of an agent, with the aim of droving the cattle, selling them for a good price, and buying some land.
"I don't have an option to quit," Ms McLelland, 51, said.
"If I quit and it rains next month, I'll never live with myself.
"Regardless of how much it hurts - I've got to keep going for my sons."
As well as the stock, she owns a truck and two motorbikes.
Still in shock 24 hours later, with smoke still coming from the burnt-out tyres, Ms McLelland couldn't put into words what she would need to keep moving in coming days.
She said she'd gone back to Blackall on Saturday afternoon to buy some food, and realised after she'd bought it, she didn't have a can opener for them.
"I just stood there and cried," she said.
"I realised, I don't have a hairbrush, a toothbrush, I don't have any more clothes.
"I camped on the back of the truck last night, borrowed a swag off the fellow who brought water out.
A fundraising page has been set up for cash donations, and the Blackall GDL branch is being used as the drop-off point for physical items people are able to donate.
The cattle were still in their break when the fire occurred nearby, and Ms McLelland said they had stood watching without panic.
"When the firies were here, they're here with the siren going, putting it out and the cattle were all there watching," she said.
"We had gas cans in there - where you can't light a fire, I've got one of those little cookers to boil the billy, and I had a box of ammunition - I could have shot half my cattle."
Ms McLelland describes them as "really good girls".
"They're well handled and quiet, they would never put anyone through a rail, which is important in our industry," she said. "They've been handled by me every day for the last 10 months, and I've put some nice Santa bulls over them."
At this stage, the mother and son team is still aiming to head for Roma with their mob, hoping for rain and a rising market.
