Correcting Business Activity Statement errors

What should you do if you find an error on a Business Activity Statement (BAS) that you have already lodged?
Depending on the amount of the error and the time since the incorrect BAS was lodged you may be able to just adjust for the error in your next BAS.
Revising an earlier period can incur penalties or general interest charges for late payment.
Where the error results in you owing money to the ATO, your GST turnover is less than $20 Million and the total of the error does not exceed $12,500, you have 18 months in which to correct the error in a future BAS.
If you exceed this timeframe or amount, you are required to revise the past BAS.
You cannot correct an error in this way if it is the result of recklessness or intentional disregard of a GST law.
You can not intentionally make errors for the purpose of delaying payment to the ATO.
They can also not be corrected if the ATO has commenced any sort of examination or audit of your GST affairs.
If this happens it is in your best interest to voluntarily disclose the error to the ATO.
If the error results in the ATO owing you money, you have up to four years to include the additional claim in a future BAS.
There are no dollar value limits in this situation.
The most common error I see is businesses not claiming the GST on assets purchased under finance.
These same rules apply to errors made on Fuel Tax Credit claims.
The only difference is you need to ensure you have applied the correct rate for the period the fuel was purchased, not the rate for the period in which you are correcting the error.
Rates change every six months in February and August.
Errors in reporting and paying Pay As You Go Withholding (PAYGW) must be corrected by revising the activity statement in which the error occurred.
There are no concessions to correct this in future activity statements.
