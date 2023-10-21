Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

How to deal with an error on a BAS that's already been lodged

October 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Correcting Business Activity Statement errors
Correcting Business Activity Statement errors

What should you do if you find an error on a Business Activity Statement (BAS) that you have already lodged?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.