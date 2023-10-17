Online cattle offering increases

From Aramac, QLD a line of 204 Charolais cross steers, split across two even lots of 102 head aged 6 to 12 months old and weighing 299kg returned $815/hd, or 273 c/kg lwt and $820/hd, or 275c/kg lwt and will travel to separate buyers in Wandoan, QLD and Barcaldine, QLD.