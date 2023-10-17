Online cattle offering increases

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings lifted to 7458 head, increasing by 17 per cent.
The larger offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell to 57pc while value over reserve lifted by $42 to average $140.
A 17pc increase in the total offering on last week still left a significant gap compared to the same time in the last two years.
However, the increased offering saw positive price gains in all but two categories.
Steers
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1137 head and averaged $776/hd - up $9 from last week and achieved a 72pc clearance rate.
Prices ranged from 158 - 295c and averaged 256c/kg lwt.
From Aramac, QLD a line of 204 Charolais cross steers, split across two even lots of 102 head aged 6 to 12 months old and weighing 299kg returned $815/hd, or 273 c/kg lwt and $820/hd, or 275c/kg lwt and will travel to separate buyers in Wandoan, QLD and Barcaldine, QLD.
Steers 330-400kg averaged $830/hd - up $42 from last week, registering a larger offering of 1306 head for a 46pc clearance.
Prices ranged from 195 - 340c and averaged 242c/kg lwt.
From Walcha, NSW a line of 204 Angus steers, split across two even lots aged 12 to 13 months old and weighing 332kg returned $900/hd, or 271 c/kg lwt and $910/hd, or 274c/kg lwt and will travel to the same buyer in Armidale, NSW
Heifers
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 560 head and averaged $444/hd - up $11 from last week for a 74pc clearance.
Prices ranged from 163 - 217c and averaged 193c/kg lwt.
From Quilpie, QLD a line of 162 Charolais cross heifers aged 3.5 to 6 months and weighing 202kg returned $420/hd, or 208c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Roma, QLD.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 810 head and averaged $562/hd - down $21 from last week for a 75pc clearance.
Prices ranged from 150 - 248c and averaged 184c/kg lwt.
From Bridport, TAS a line of 198 Angus heifers, split across three lots aged 12 to 13 months old and weighing 304kg will travel to buyers in Herrick, TAS and Glengarry TAS.
Two of the lots returned $550/head, or 181c/kg lwt while the third returned $540/hd, or 178 c/kg lwt.
Breeding stock
PTIC heifers registered a small offering of only 40 head and resulted in a 63 pc clearance, while prices averaged $1130/hd.
From Arthurs Creek, VIC a line of 13 Angus heifers aged 20 to 21 months and weighing 500kg returned $1240/hd.
NSM heifers and calves registered a smaller offering of 386 head and averaged $1,634/hd - up $190 from last week for a 66pc clearance.
From Uralla, NSW a line of 66 Angus cows aged 22 to 25 months old and weighing 384kg returned $1160/hd and will travel to a buyer in Tintinara, SA.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb numbers shot up this week by 18pc to see 63,528 head offered.
The bulk of the numbers were represented through Merino lines, with all categories seeing substantial increases on last week, driven by the 200pc rise in Merino wether lamb numbers at 20,022 head.
Although lamb numbers did jump 6pc from last week, it was the NSM sheep lines where the additional supply came from, seeing a 57pc increase on last week at 23,991 head.
Despite the larger supply, the market held relatively steady.
Clearance at 58pc showed only a five percentage-point decrease on last week and prices were mostly flat, with six categories rising and three falling.
To highlight the longevity in negotiations between buyers and sellers for passed in stock, last week's reported clearance of 63pc on Friday is now currently at 74pc, rising 11pc over the week.
New season lambs continue to slowly rise week on week, with the 38,008 head being met with strong demand. 71pc of the offering found a buyer and averaged $7 above set reserve levels.
Processors continue to look online to fill orders, with 10pc of the sold yarding heading to processors.
Crossbred lamb numbers registered only half of last week's numbers, with the 10,129 head back 49pc.
The drop in supply resulted in strong competition, with the category seeing an 87pc clearance and average prices rising $8, at $61/hd.
From Koraleigh, VIC a line of 415 May/Jun '23 Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 42kg lwt returned $85/hd, or 205c/kg.
Merino wether lamb supply continues to balloon, with the 20,022 head seeing a 78pc clearance rate and prices falling $3 to average $45/hd.
The larger offering was a result of a surge from South Australia, with the 16,427 head resulting in an 82pc clearance, while the overall wether lamb offering posted a 78pc clearance.
From Coomandook, SA the top price was returned by a line of 315 Mar/Apr 23' drop Merino wether lambs weighing 53kg and returning $195/hd.
Merino ewe hogget numbers lifted 43pc to 13,067 head, with the offering rising $6 to average $79/hd.
From Canowindra, NSW a line of 480 Poll Merino ewe hoggets aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 36kg returned $56/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.