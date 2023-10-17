Queensland Country Life
Steers 330-400kg average $42 higher at $830/hd

October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Online cattle offering increases
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings lifted to 7458 head, increasing by 17 per cent.

