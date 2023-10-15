Queensland Country Life
Charleville local Abbie Lewis on a mission to protect the hands of everyday working women

By Zoe Thomas
October 16 2023 - 9:30am
Abbie Lewis is the founder and director of Bush Mits. Picture: Lisa Alexander Photography
British born turned Charleville local, Abbie Lewis, is on a mission to protect the hands of everyday working women in Aussie agriculture.

