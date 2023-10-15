British born turned Charleville local, Abbie Lewis, is on a mission to protect the hands of everyday working women in Aussie agriculture.
Abbie is the founder and director of Bush Mits; a small business creating sun safe and stylish workwear gloves for those across industry.
It was an idea she said came from years of working on cattle stations often in unforgiving elements of outback Australia.
Originally from the United Kingdom, she completed an agricultural degree at Harper Adams University before eventually making the permanent move across the ditch in 2019 after a travel stint.
That move brought her to a station in the Charleville region where she worked for a number of years experiencing.
"I was with that company for three years," Abbie said.
"After that I went contracting with my managers, who had also left the company, up in the Gulf, which was amazing.
"I ended up being there for all of last year and that's where I designed the gloves."
Long days of fencing and yard building sparked the inspiration behind Bush Mits.
"I was just destroying gloves and my hands were getting destroyed," Abbie said.
"I was wearing these really thick roping gloves, but they were too bulky for when you're trying to use a tape measure or write measurements down on your phone or do nuts and bolts."
A conversation with a friend in the contracting crew, whilst concreting in posts for a horse arena, ultimately led to the birth of Bush Mits.
"I wanted to do something different and make something that everybody needs," Abbie said.
"My friend was wearing some gloves and she said; 'You should make these, but with cool designs.'".
Beginning from scratch, Abbie began the process of researching and designing a workwear glove suited to the conditions she was used to and had worked in.
With a prototype in hand by October last year, Bush Mits officially launched to the public in March 2023.
Over six months, the brand now offers six colourful designs paired together with a handful of stylish trucker caps.
The scale and reach of the brand has also seen Bush Mits begin to wholesale to a number of rural small businesses across the state.
The gloves feature UPF 50+ sun protection and quick drying material, which Abbie said provides extra comfort during long days in the saddle or on the bike.
With new designs and product ideas on the horizon, Abbie said she hoped to continue developing products that people need and want.
"My main goal is to listen to what people want - what bush people want and what they need," she said.
"To bring out an array of products that can really fulfill what people need.
"I always say that it's me behind Bush Mits, but there's a whole team behind me."
